3 goals for Nets’ Dennis Smith Jr. heading into training camp

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. comes to Brooklyn with one role to be a star in: being a defensive stalwart guard. After coming to the Nets on a one-year deal, Smith Jr. has the opportunity to show that he can be an asset to Brooklyn at the guard spot.

The Nets lost a lot of guard depth this offseason as impactful players like Joe Harris and Seth Curry went elsewhere. However, with the way that Brooklyn has been rebuilding the roster this summer with players that are athletic and versatile, Smith Jr. fits that bill perfectly and could surprise some people this season.

Now that training camp is close enough to build excitement across the league, it’s almost time for Smith Jr. to show how he has improved his game this offseason. Here’s three goals that Smith Jr. can strive for to see if he can earn a sizable spot in the rotation:

Improve Overall Shooting

While Smith Jr. was brought to Brooklyn to be a stingy defender, he may have to do more than that if he is to earn a consistent role in the rotation. He is already one of the better defenders on the team, but if Smith Jr. can find his shot in someway, he could be a key member for Brooklyn off the bench.

With players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson drawing the attention of opposing defenses, Smith Jr. should be able to get some open looms as a result. He has to be able to hit an open jump shot or be more active in cutting to the basket.

Limit Fouls

With as good of a defender as Smith Jr. is, he has to remember to do what he does on the defensive end while limiting his fouls. Of course, it’s hard to be as physical of a defender as he is without getting called for fouls, but he has to be able to stay on the floor when Brooklyn needs him.

Brooklyn will need to step up its play on both ends of the floor and Smith Jr. could be a big part of that effort. He has been around the league long enough to know when to turn down the physicality so that he can stay in the game.

Drive To The Rim More

Smith Jr. is one of the more athletic players in the league and one of the themes of his game that has always remained is that it’s hard to keep him away from the rim.

What Smith Jr. could explore doing is driving to the rim more, especially when Nic Claxton is out of the game. With the way the roster is set up, Smith Jr. should be one of the main players who should be looking to attack the rim often.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire