3 goals for Nets’ Dariq Whitehead heading into training camp

Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead comes into the NBA with a lot of promise as the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. A player that some felt could have been a top-10 draft pick while he was in high school, Whitehead is recovering from foot surgery to address an issue that has been bothering him since his freshman season at Duke.

It seems that Whitehead’s rehab from his foot surgery is going well and he has been seen getting shots up at Brooklyn’s practice facility. The last time that Whitehead spoke about his recovery, he said that he didn’t have a timetable for when he would be able to fully participate.

Coming into this season, the Nets should be more than okay with giving Whitehead as much time as he needs to get his foot back to 100%. With that being said, here are three goals for Whitehead to strive for heading into training camp:

Continue Getting Healthy

For this season, Brooklyn will be in good hands with players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson leading the team on both ends of the floor. For Whitehead, given his potential, should be worried about his recovery and not rushing things.

If Whitehead fully recovers from his foot surgery in time to contribute to Brooklyn, he should try to do so. But, the more important thing for Whitehead this season is to get fully healthy and regain some of his explosiveness and athleticism.

Improve Defense

One of the areas that Whitehead has to improve on is his defense. There’s no secret that Whitehead can score with the best of them, but with other players carrying more of an offensive load, he can just focus on making an impact on the defensive end.

Whitehead’s best way to get playing time would be to get better on the defensive end and he will need to do that to reach his potential as an overall player. Whitehead has the prototypical size to be a good defender at the NBA level so he can spend some of his time in the G League working on that.

Finishing At The Rim

This goal is somewhat related to the first goal, but it is something that Whitehead can work on once he’s healthy enough to fully participate in basketball activities. Whitehead’s finishing at the rim has been lacking based on his college tape, but if he is able to work on that aspect of his game, he will make himself a harder player to guard.

Whitehead has been dealing with his foot issues for some time now so it is possible that his struggles at the basket could be because of the injury. It will be interesting to see how he looks once he fully recovers from his foot surgery.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire