3 girls win softball state championship 23 years after their mothers

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County high school softball team claimed a Division 1 state title last Friday in flawless fashion: their star pitcher, Kaylor West, threw a perfect game, earning the team recognition on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin, only two years in existence, took home the title while fielding three girls – sophomores Kaylor West, Addi Kiser, and Hailey Langston – who share a unique connection. Their mothers also won a state softball title in Tennessee, 23 years ago.

“It’s awesome,” said Courtney West, Kaylor’s Mom.

“Very cool,” added Brittney Kiser, Addi’s Mom.

“You don’t realize it when you first win the championship; you’re excited, and then as you get older, you’re like, ‘I’m a state champion.’ Not many people can say that!” said Courtney Langston, Hailey’s Mom.

Reaching the pinnacle of sports, a championship win is an elusive goal for athletes, regardless of their age or level, so to have a mother and daughter win a state title in high school 23 years apart, three times over is something movies are made of.

“I looked at her (Kaylor) and I was like, ‘there’s only three more outs!’ And she was like, ‘I know!’ And I was like, ‘This is crazy!’” said Hailey Langston with a smile.

“Every out we were just like, ‘One more, two more,’” said Addi Kiser.

“From nine (outs left), we started counting down,” added Kaylor.

Kaylor, Addi and Hailey said they trust one another, having played alongside each other since they were in grade school, friends forged through a sport they love.

Their moms can relate to that.

“I feel like they’re always your friends, your teammates are,” said the elder West. “And with us having kids the same age, we kind of just picked up where we left off when they started playing.”

Championships are great, but both generations agree about what matters most on the diamond.

“The friendships, the connections you make, like you don’t want to do something with no one you like…that’s not fun, but friendships are really what it’s about,” said Kaylor.

“I think it’s the friendships; 23 years later, we’re still friends, and we get to experience it with our girls. Hopefully it’ll be the same with them,” explained the elder Kiser.

That said, these latest state champions are still going to flex their winning bling once they get it.

“What are you going to do with your state rings when you get them? Are you going to wear them around?” asked News 2’s Sam Chimenti.

“Duh,” said Addi with a laugh.

As the two generations of athletes played catch together on a softball field in Hendersonville, one of the moms couldn’t help but feel sentimental.

“It’s been 23 years since we’ve done this. Crazy,” said Courtney West.

