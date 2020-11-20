3 Giants test positive for COVID-19

The New York Giants were informed Thursday night that three players tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in the process of contact tracing and self-isolating, the team announced Friday morning.

Even though the Giants are on the bye week, there is still regular testing occurring. The team announced that the facility will be closed on Friday until further notice as the team goes through the league’s protocol.

Giants Statement (1/2): Over the course of last night, we were notified that three players have tested positive for COVID-19. The players were immediately notified to self-isolate, and the contact tracing process is underway. Because of the bye week, the office is closed today. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

The Giants will return to practice on Monday when they prepare for the Bengals game and will be working under the league’s intensive protocol, which will be done throughout the rest of the season for the entire NFL.

(2/2): Players & coaches will resume work Mon. with adjusted schedule. Giants & all teams are operating under the NFL's intensive protocol for remainder of the season. In all matters relating to positive results & close contacts we're working with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer. https://t.co/keev9SXGCV — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

Through the bye week, the Giants have been dealing with COVID-19 issues. Kicker Graham Gano was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. The Giants also placed two more players on the list in punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter. But it’s unclear whether they tested positive or were close contacts.

The Giants still have a few more days before they would be returning to practice as they prepare for their Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but this will certainly be something to monitor over the weekend.

