3 Giants make Pro Football Focus’ 101 Players of 2022 list

Three New York Giants players have been listed on Pro Football Focus’ top 101 players list from the 2022 NFL season.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was listed at No. 15 overall after a breakout season.

Unfortunately for Lawrence, his worst game of the season came in the playoffs against the best offensive line in the game (Philadelphia), but outside of that performance, he was virtually unstoppable. His domination of Minnesota the week prior is a big reason the Giants made it to the Eagles game. Lawrence racked up 70 pressures, including the playoffs, and 42 defensive stops.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was listed right after Lawrence at No. 16.

It’s hard to believe that Thomas was a liability as a rookie left tackle for the Giants. This year, he was consistently one of football’s best tackles, finishing with 81.0-plus PFF grades as both a run blocker and pass protector.

The final Giant on the list is all the way down at No. 62 — running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley had a career year this past season and was one of the leading candidates for Comeback Player of the Year. Behind a terrible Giants offensive line, he was able to record more than 1,400 rushing yards and score 12 touchdowns. He broke 41 tackles overall and helped propel the Giants past the Vikings on the road in the playoffs.

Omitted from the list is quarterback Daniel Jones, who had a fine 2022 showing but was not good enough to warrant any type of accolades. Regardless, the Giants plan on making him one of the game’s highest players this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire