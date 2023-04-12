3 Giants could start training camp on PUP list

The official start of training camp is still several months away but speculation over who will be available for the New York Giants has already begun.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic suggests that three players — wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson, and cornerback Aaron Robinson — will all start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard are the top two PUP candidates. Aaron Robinson also a possibility. Early sense is all of the others will be ready for training camp https://t.co/I0NWJNQ2qm — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 11, 2023

Shepard suffered a torn ACL in a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last season. He underwent surgery about a month later and of the three, is likely the closest to returning.

Aaron Robinson suffered a partially torn ACL and MCL in a Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears and underwent surgery in November. At the time, he was given a nine-month window for recovery which puts his expected date of return sometime in August.

Finally, Wan’Dale Robinson also suffered a torn ACL with his coming in a Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. He underwent surgery in early December and while he’ll likely miss much of camp, he expects to be ready by Week 1 of the regular season.

All three could potentially be available to start the season but Wan’Dale, despite his confidence, seems like a long shot.

