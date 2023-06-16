3 Giants make CBS Sports’ Top 100 Players of 2023 list

NFL Network won’t reveal their top 100 list until August but that didn’t stop CBS Sports from announcing theirs early.

On Thursday, Pete Prisco published the network’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list and three members of the New York Giants made the cut. Two others were listed as honorable mentions.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive lineman Leonard Williams were the two Giants who just missed the cut.

Here’s a look at the three who did make the list:

RB Saquon Barkley

Checking in at No. 54 overall was running back Saquon Barkley.

After tearing an ACL in 2020, and slogging through the 2021 season, he was back to his old ways last season. He finished fourth in the league in rushing and also had 57 catches and 10 touchdowns.

NT Dexter Lawrence

In what feels like a relatively low ranking, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence was listed at No. 34 overall.

Known for his ability to play the run, he developed into a quality inside pass rusher last season, registering 7.5 sacks. He is a big man that anchors the interior of the Giants line.

LT Andrew Thomas

After a breakout campaign in 2022, left tackle Andrew Thomas makes the list at No. 24 overall.

After a slow start to his career, he has developed into a top-level tackle. His ability to hold up on the blind side is big for the Giants line.

