3 Georgia players to know ahead of FSU football's Orange Bowl matchup against the Bulldogs

Florida State and Georgia face off in the Orange Bowl on Saturday in two very different places.

The Seminoles have lost a bulk of their starters after multiple opt-outs and entrances into the NCAA transfer portal. Georgia, while having lost a handful of players in the portal, is maintaining a lot of its starters and roster that helped it to a 12-1 record.

Here are 3 Georgia players to watch for ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Carson Beck, Jr., QB

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) does drills as the team prepares for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Miami. Georgia is scheduled to play Florida State in the Orange Bowl Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Stepping into the starting quarterback position this season, Beck has only gotten better deeper into the Bulldogs schedule. He's completed 289-of-299 passes for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns, ranking him as one of the top passers in the country.

Beck has not thrown for lower than 65 percent this entire season and has only been picked off six times. Five times he has thrown for over 300 yards. While he won't have his top target, tight end Brock Bowers, he has three other receivers who own over 400 yards this season.

Kamari Lassiter, Jr., DB

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) breaks up a pass intended for Florida Gators wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (22) during the second quarter of an NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Georgia will be without one of its top defensive pieces, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., but will have one of the top defensive backs in the country. Lassiter has a team-high eight pass breakups on the year complimented by 37 total tackles. He's started in all 13 games this season and earned All-SEC second-team honors.

Considering we have seen not FSU quarterback Brock Glenn throw the ball much, Lassiter could be a huge agitator when it comes to the Seminoles getting their passing game going. FSU will also be without its top receivers, Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, meaning that Lassiter could be a game-changer.

Daijun Edwards, Sr., RB

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Georgia is coming into this game with a lot of depth and can score through the air and on the ground. Edwards has been a huge part of the Bulldogs' rushing success this season. He's recorded 818 yards rushing on 158 attempts for 11 touchdowns. He's averaging an impressive 74.36 yards rushing per game.

Right behind him is Kendall Milton, who has 686 yards rushing on 112 attempts for 12 touchdowns and is averaging 57.17 yards rushing per game. FSU's defensive line hasn't taken a lot of losses meaning that the matchup between Georgia's rushing offense and the line could be very exciting.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here are 3 Georgia players to know before FSU football takes on the Bulldogs