3 Georgia Bulldogs make NFL draft analyst Todd McShay’s top-10 LBs

No. 1 Georgia wouldn’t be where it is today without its defense.

The Bulldogs are giving up 7.6 points per game, which ranks first in the country. And that’s including a UAB pick-six in garbage time of week-two.

Georgia has only given up eight touchdowns all season, which leads the second best unit, Wisconsin, by 10 touchdowns.

Possibly the most impactful players on this UGA defense are at inside linebacker.

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay released his top-10 draft eligible linebackers headed into the 2022 draft and no surprise, the list includes three Georgia Bulldogs.

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

At No. 1 is junior mike linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Dean’s play this season has been so outstanding that he was recently named on the Senior Bowl’s Heisman ballot.

The former five-star has 49 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two interceptions (one returned for a score), 15 quarterback hurries and two pass breakups on the year.

ATHENS, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 10: Channing Tindall #41 of the Georgia Bulldogs sacks Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At No. 5 on McShay’s list is senior Channing Tindall, who just earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance versus Tennessee last week (3 sacks).

Tindall is not a starter but leads the Bulldogs with 53 tackles through 10 games, while adding 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and seven quarterback hurries.

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

At No. 8 is money linebacker Quay Walker.

The senior has 45 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery, 15 quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.