3 Georgia Bulldogs named to Player of the Year Award watchlist

Three Georgia Bulldogs have been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watchlist.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) reaches for a ball in the second half of Georgia’s spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

First up is rising junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who is considered a top-5 NFL draft pick by draft analysts. The preseason All-American is poised for a big year for a new-look UGA defense without Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt or Travon Walker.

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers led the national champions in receiving last season as a freshman. With a year in the system under his belt and quarterback Stetson Bennett back at the helm, Bowers will have an even more important role in the Bulldogs’ attack.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) runs for a touchdown after an interception d4h against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kelee Ringo put the college football world on notice when he sealed the deal in the national championship with the infamous interception returned for a touchdown. What went unnoticed by many was Ringo’s impact throughout the season as a lockdown cornerback. Also considered an early NFL draft pick next spring, Ringo will be the Bulldogs’ No. 1 coverage man in 2022.

