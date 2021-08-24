3 Georgia Bulldogs named AP preseason All-Americans

The AP has released preseason All-Americans ahead of the 2021 college football season and three Georgia Bulldogs have made the list.

Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Jake Camarda (90) follows through on a punt against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Senior punter Jake Camarda is the Dawgs’ only first-team selection after a 2020 season which garnered him SEC Special Teams Player of the Year and All-American honors.

The Norcross, Ga., native is a big reason for Georgia’s special teams prowess. The Bulldogs ranked first in the SEC with a 46.4 net average per punt in 2020.

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 16: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers dives for a touchdown against Jordan Davis #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis was named to the second-team. Davis has already been named preseason All-America first-team by Phil Steele and preseason All-SEC first-team by the league’s coaches. At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis is a monster in the middle of stout Bulldogs front and had a strong showing in UGA’s last game of 2020, racking up three quarterback pressures from the nose tackle position versus Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling (3) talks to Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The final Bulldog named to the AP’s preseason All-Americans is versatile offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who was selected to the second-team. The senior has played almost every position on the Bulldogs’ front until settling in to left tackle in 2020. Salyer is also a preseason All-America first-team pick by Phil Steele.

With strong 2021 seasons, Camarda, Davis and Salyer could all be sitting high on NFL draft boards in the spring, which is just a testament to the roster that coach Kirby Smart and staff have put together in Athens.

Story continues

The Bulldogs will get their first test on Sept. 4 versus No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte.

Check out the AP’s full list here,

First-team offense:

Quarterback — Spencer Rattler, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Running backs —- Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M.

Guards — Cain Madden, senior, Notre Dame; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, senior, Iowa State.

Wide receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Justyn Ross, junior, Clemson.

All-purpose player — Kyren Williams, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Kicker — Cade York, junior, LSU.

Defense:

Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Tackles —- Haskell Garrett, super senior, Ohio State; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Mike Rose, senior, Iowa State.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, Jr., junior, LSU; Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Brandon Joseph, sophomore, Northwestern.

Punter — Jake Camarda, senior, Georgia.

Second-team offense:

Quarterback — Sam Howell, junior, North Carolina.

Running backs — Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, Minnesota; Isaiah Spiller, junior, Texas A&M.

Tackles — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards — Jamaree Salyer, senior, Georgia; Emil Ekiyor, junior, Alabama.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, junior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, junior, Texas A&M.

Wide receivers — Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; John Metchie III, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Jerrion Ealy, junior, Mississippi.

Kicker — Anders Carlson, senior, Auburn.

Defense:

Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Dante Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, super senior Utah; Christian Harris, junior, Alabama; Micah McFadden, senior, Indiana.

Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, junior, Florida; Tiawan Mullen, junior, Indiana.

Safeties — Jalen Catalon, redshirt sophomore, Arkansas; Jaquan Brisker, super senior, Penn State.

Punter — Lou Hedley, senior, Miami.