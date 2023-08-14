Here are 3 Garretson football players you should know heading into the 2023 season

The official start of the South Dakota high school football season is less than a week away. Most South Dakota teams kick off the season on Aug. 18, but the majority of teams don't actually play until Friday, Aug. 25.

Garretson will take on Chester Area in Week 1 this Friday. The Blue Dragons are coming off a 1-7 season in which they didn’t make the playoffs.

This will be Jerry Weiland’s second season as Garretson head coach. Here are three Blue Dragons looking to help their team make the playoffs.

Blaine Trower

Blaine Trower returns for his senior season at Garretson.

Position: Quarterback/safety

Grade: Senior

Coach’s View: “Blaine will need to take the role of leadership on this squad from practices to tough game situations.” – Jerry Weiland

Michael Olson

Michael Olson played running back and cornerback for the Blue Dragons last season.

Position: Running back/cornerback

Grade: Senior

Coach’s View: “He will need to be a positive workhorse and roll model for the younger teammates.” – Jerry Weiland

Tyler Edmundson

Tyler Edmundson will be entering his senior season with the Garretson Blue Dragons.

Position: Offensive and defensive lineman

Grade: Senior

Coach’s View: “Tyler will take on the leadership roles for the trenches on both sides of the ball.“ – Jerry Weiland

