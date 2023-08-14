Here are 3 Garretson football players you should know heading into the 2023 season
The official start of the South Dakota high school football season is less than a week away. Most South Dakota teams kick off the season on Aug. 18, but the majority of teams don't actually play until Friday, Aug. 25.
Garretson will take on Chester Area in Week 1 this Friday. The Blue Dragons are coming off a 1-7 season in which they didn’t make the playoffs.
This will be Jerry Weiland’s second season as Garretson head coach. Here are three Blue Dragons looking to help their team make the playoffs.
Blaine Trower
Position: Quarterback/safety
Grade: Senior
Coach’s View: “Blaine will need to take the role of leadership on this squad from practices to tough game situations.” – Jerry Weiland
Michael Olson
Position: Running back/cornerback
Grade: Senior
Coach’s View: “He will need to be a positive workhorse and roll model for the younger teammates.” – Jerry Weiland
Tyler Edmundson
Position: Offensive and defensive lineman
Grade: Senior
Coach’s View: “Tyler will take on the leadership roles for the trenches on both sides of the ball.“ – Jerry Weiland
Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31.
