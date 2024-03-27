3 games to watch in 2024 men's Sweet 16
The Field of 68's Mike Miller breaks down three key matchups to watch in the 2024 March Madness Sweet 16 round.
3 games to watch in 2024 men's Sweet 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The remaining perfect women's bracket made it through the final stretch of games on Monday to close out the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Bueckers is back leading the Huskies into the Sweet 16 after two career-altering injuries.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
It’s officially Madness.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Virginia struggled this season but bettors aren't worried about that.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
Caitlin Clark's team advanced, but didn't have a blowout win.
Multiple scoring records fell on Monday as the last of the Sweet 16 tickets were punched.
