3 games Bears fans should tune in to on Sunday in Week 9

Good news, Bears fans: Chicago isn’t going to lose a football game on Sunday. Now Monday night, that’s a different story.

With Chicago set to take on the Steelers on Monday Night Football, there’s still plenty of action for Bears fans to take in on Sunday, including divisional matchups and a preview of their next opponent.

Here’s a look at three games Bears fans should tune into on Sunday:

Vikings at Ravens, Noon CT

There’s plenty of storylines coming out of this noon showdown between NFC North rival Vikings and the Ravens. Chicago will face Minnesota twice in the final month of the 2021 season, including on Monday Night Football in Week 15, and a loss on Sunday would send the Vikings to 3-5, and the Bears have a chance to get back to second place in the NFC North with a win Monday night. Meanwhile, the Bears get a break with a bye in Week 10, and they’ll be facing the Ravens coming out of the bye on Nov. 21.

Chicago has yet to face Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson in the regular season, although he threw his first-ever touchdown against them in the 2018 Hall of Fame Game, and that’ll be a challenge for this Bears defense contending with an athletic quarterback. Luckily for Chicago, they have some practice against an athletic quarterback in practice with rookie Justin Fields.

Packers at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. CT

Normally, a Packers-Chiefs matchup would be must-see television. But considering the events that have transpired over the last couple of weeks — from Patrick Mahomes’ struggles to Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 — and this game is certainly going to be an interesting one. So much for the State Farm Bowl.

Jordan Love is set to make his first NFL start for Green Bay, where he’ll face one of the worst defenses in the league with Kansas City. Bears fans will get a glimpse at Rodgers’ successor, who should be a big decline from the two Hall of Famers that preceded him. Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of uncertainty about Rodgers heading into Week 10 and beyond, as the NFL is investigating him and the team for potential COVID-19 violations.

Titans at Rams, 7:20 p.m. CT

The Bears already lost to the Rams in Week 1, but there’s still plenty to like about this Sunday Night Football showdown between the Rams and Titans. Considering the biggest trade ahead of last week’s deadline involved Von Miller landing with the Rams, there’s a chance that we’ll get a look at him for the first time with Los Angeles. Although he is nursing an ankle injury, and the Rams might choose to play it safe heading into their bye week.

The Titans will also be without running back Derrick Henry, who is sidelined after foot surgery. Henry is expected to miss the remainder of the season, although they’re still holding out hope for his potential return later in the season. Which means we’ll get a real look at what this Tennessee offense can — or can’t — do without him.

