These 3 gambles will define Cowboys 2023 season

Gambles are unavoidable in today’s NFL. Free agency and the salary cap prevent teams from using proven entities at every corner of their roster. Teams have to mix in veterans with rookies, ascending with descending, and long-shots with sure things.

The Cowboys know this all too well. They routinely make tough decisions throughout their roster. They make calculated gambles here and there because they know the climate they exist in. Last season, a handful of gambles came back to bite Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys started 2022 by parting ways with WR Amari Cooper. CeeDee Lamb’s progression as an NFL WR signaled he was ready to challenge for the WR1 role. Trading Cooper seemed like a good way to pave the way (and save money in the process).

The only problem was Michael Gallup was recovering from a recent knee injury and Cedrick Wilson, their top reserve WR, left in free agency. This led to the Cowboys starting the 2022 season without three of their previous top-four WRs on the active roster. Most of the season became a mad scramble to find viable downfield threats to play alongside Lamb.

Another gamble Dallas lost early was their play on the defensive interior. The Cowboys gambled young players like Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna would be ready to step up into key roles. They did not and Dallas was frequently gashed up the middle.

The Cowboys would eventually trade for Johnathan Hankins to shore up their middle, but the gamble cost them. Later, it even prompted them to draft a 1-tech DT (Mazi Smith) with their first pick in the 2023 draft.

Advertisement

2023 features new gambles that may come back to bite the Cowboys. The first one is a matter of depth and durability.

RB depth

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason, they did so with high hopes for Tony Pollard and an eye on the 2023 NFL draft.

The RB class of 2023 was one of the deepest in years so the chances were strong a player capable of pairing with Pollard could be found in the middle rounds.

Advertisement

As luck would have it, RBs left the board rapidly and Dallas didn’t pick one until the sixth round when they selected Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn, 5-foot-6, 176 pounds, is a gamble in his own right. The Kansas State playmaker fell in the draft because his diminutive size made him an oddity. There are very few examples of a player his size making it in the NFL so his ability to play a role in 2023 is in question.

Pollard has yet to log a season with over 200 carries so it’s a gamble to think he can jump significantly increase his workload. A depth chart that features Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Vaughn isn’t viewed as overly comforting, even if a proven bell cow was leading the unit.

The Cowboys are gambling big at the RB position because they have questions all the way down the depth chart.

TE situation

Few position groups are as unproven from top to bottom as the TE position group in 2023.

Advertisement

After serving as the TE1 for the past three seasons, the Cowboys opted to part ways with Dalton Schultz.

They now enter 2023 with a combined 30 receptions for 277 yards from their top-3 TEs, making it an enormous gamble for the 2023 season.

Schultz wasn’t an explosive playmaker, but he served well as Dak Prescott’s safety blanket. Over the past two seasons the Cowboys threw 193 passes to Schultz. A big number for a trio of unproven players to take on.

While early returns on Jake Ferguson were promising in 2022, Dallas still felt compelled to draft a TE with their second pick in 2023. If they thought their second year TE had things locked down at TE, they probably wouldn’t have made such a bold move.

Advertisement

The man they picked, Luke Schoonmaker, comes to Dallas as an inexperienced pass catcher. He’d never caught more than 35 balls in a season and comes to the NFL as a blocking specialist who hopes to develop as a downfield threat.

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Over-diversifying the O-line

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Tyler Biadasz #63 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to snap the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s an understatement to say the Cowboys are unsettled on the offensive line. The only positions that look like sure things in Week 1 are Tyler Biadasz at center and Zack Martin at right guard (and the latter just threatened a holdout).

Advertisement

With Terence Steele returning from injury and Tyron Smith holding on another season, the Cowboys don’t know what to do at tackle. They want to develop Tyler Smith at LT but that’s difficult to do if they want to get their best-five linemen on the field.

If the offseason OTAs and minicamps were a sign of things to come, the Cowboys plan to try a handful of their players at a handful of places. While this could prove to be a good thing since it provides various combinations that could make the unit antifragile down the stretch, it threatens to disrupt continuity and chemistry.

With few clearcut answers on the line, the Cowboys are gambling the right combination will present itself to them at some point in training camp. The offensive line is the backbone of the offense and directly impacts both the running and passing game so Dallas can’t afford to falter here.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire