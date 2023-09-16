Here are 3 FSU football players to know versus Boston College

No. 3 Florida State is in Boston for its first true road game of the season, opening ACC play against Boston College.

The Seminoles head into the game as 24.5-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportbook, but could potentially play the game in severe weather from Hurricane Lee. The storm is expected to pass by Boston on Saturday.

Will FSU improve to 4-0 on the year or will the Eagles and Lee rain on the Seminoles parade? Heading into Saturday's matchup, here are three FSU players to know.

Johnny Wilson, Jr., Wide receiver

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) prepares to catch the ball but it slips through his fingers. The Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 45-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

After recording no catches and dropping a few passes against Southern Miss, expect a major response from Wilson. Last Saturday was a bad night for the Seminoles star receiver, considering he recorded 104 yards on seven receptions against LSU the week prior.

Wilson was a critical piece to FSU's offense last season and playing the same role this year. He has more support from guys like Keon Coleman, but don't expect Wilson to be down for long. It wouldn't be surprising if he finishes with another 100+ yard game against the Eagles.

Jarrian Jones, Sr., Defensive back

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) celebrates a pick six. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Invest stock in Jones now. He is a player who has been chomping at the bit for a while and had a breakthrough game against the Golden Eagles. Jones had one of the biggest plays of the game, picking off USM quarterback Billy Wiles and taking it 30 yards to the house.

He also had five tackles against LSU. In a deep secondary, Jones is quickly emerging as one of the biggest threats to the Seminoles' opposition. Facing a Boston College team that isn't too strong in passing, it could be another big-time finish for Jones.

Trey Benson, Jr., Running back

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) dodges defenders as he makes his way down the field. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The talent and speed that Benson harnesses are almost scary. Against LSU, he didn't feel like the rushing game got going. That all changed the following week against USM where he'd rush for 79 yards and three touchdowns, tying his career high for touchdowns in a game.

Even then, Benson said he felt like he hadn't played his best game. While the rushing game does need to expand, Benson is going to continue to eat up a lot of yards and continue to find the end zone. If FSU builds up a big lead by halftime, we could see another explosive rushing performance from the second half out.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 3 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 3 FSU football players you should know before the Seminoles take on Boston College