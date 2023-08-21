These 3 freshmen could have greatest impact on Alabama football 2023 season

Many freshmen aren't capable of making an instant impact for Alabama football. It can take time to acclimate to the college game. But there are some who find a way to contribute early and often during their first season playing for Nick Saban.

"I think that maturity is the biggest difference in guys that can develop more quickly and in guys that may take a little longer to develop," he said.

Saban also pointed to confidence and how players gain their self-esteem as common threads among freshmen who step in early.

"These guys are mature in terms of believing in themselves, having confidence, believing that they can learn, believing that they can go out there and play the techniques that they need to play to be able to have success," Saban said, "and they’ve had success in the past based on their performance and what they’ve done, not based on what somebody else said about them."

Alabama doesn't need the entire 2023 recruiting class to come in and fill out the starting lineup, but strong efforts from a few true freshmen could go a long way in the Crimson Tide succeeding this season. In fact, Alabama might need a few freshmen to play well.

Here's a look at the top three who have the ability and the opportunity to make the greatest impact this season.

1. Caleb Downs, safety

Downs hasn't taken long to impress a variety of individuals. Include cornerback Terrion Arnold on that list.

The third day of practice, the defense was in Cover 2. A 50/50 ball was thrown, and Downs made what Arnold described as a "crazy play."

"Guy's a playmaker," Arnold said.

Downs fared well in the A-Day game, and he continues to impress in practices. All indications are that he will have a chance to make an impact early. He's got the raw talent and seems to be putting himself in a position to play quickly.

The No. 1 safety in the 2023 class could find a spot in the starting lineup at safety as soon as the first game of the season. He's that good.

2. Kadyn Proctor, offensive tackle

Alabama has an opening at left tackle, and Proctor might be just the guy to fill it.

The No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class flipped to the Crimson Tide right before signing day and has plenty of potential. He's competing with Elijah Pritchett for the starting job and could win it either out of fall camp or end up in the spot later in the season.

If he does earn the chance to start, Proctor will be tasked with protecting the blindside of whoever starts at quarterback. It won't matter much who that individual is if rushers are constantly coming off the left edge free.

If Proctor starts and is successful, that could go a long way in shoring up an offensive line that should otherwise be a strength.

3. Justice Haynes, running back

The freshman running back didn't take much time to make an impact. Right away in the A-Day game, Haynes scored three touchdowns.

He will be part of a crowded running back room alongside Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller and Richard Young, so it's possible none end up with eye-popping stats this season. Still, when Haynes has the ball, he has the ability to make the most of it.

With questions at quarterback and receiver, Alabama might need to make the running game the source of offensive success. Haynes has a chance to be a big part of that.

