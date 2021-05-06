3 free agents sign with Saints in time for rookie minicamps

The Saints veteran players have already said through the NFLPA that they won’t be attending voluntary workouts this offseason while the COVID-19 pandemic persists, but rookies and inexperienced pros hunting for roster spots are already setting their sights on New Orleans. The Saints still have jobs up for grabs, which these players can get an early leg up on during rookie minicamps from May 14 to May 16.

Here’s what you need to know about each new addition, which brings the total roster up to 81, with nine spots remaining before the Saints hit full capacity:

DT Albert Huggins Jr.

https://twitter.com/Casey_Muir1/status/1390389642248208388 A third-year journeyman and two-time college football national champion out of Clemson, Huggins arrives with the Saints after suiting up for five different teams (including two separate stints with the Eagles and Lions, where he finished the 2020 season) and before his 24th birthday in June. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds and should compete for a backup role with Jalen Dalton, Malcolm Roach, Ryan Glasgow, Christian Ringo, and undrafted rookie Josiah Bronson over the summer.

WR Easop Winston

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1390373527501479940 Though he has no relation to Jameis Winston, the 6-foot-flat and 192-pound receiver out of Washington State will look to elbow his way into a crowded rotation with the Saints. He caught 137 passes for 1,624 receiving yards and 19 touchdown receptions (in 26 games), so he has playmaking ability. He joined the Rams for training camp last summer. Last year's breakout rookie Marquez Callaway will have his hands full fending off Winston and seventh round draft pick Kawaan Baker, to say nothing of his fellow returning backups Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Jake Lampman, plus Jalen McCleskey.

FB Sutton Smith

https://twitter.com/MikeTriplett/status/1390381388256399360 Their third new addition is a former Northern Illinois linebacker-turned-NFL fullback tips the scales at 6-foot-even and 235 pounds with great agility scores at the 2019 NFL scouting combine. He'll compete with veteran fullback Alex Armah for the lone roster spot. It's a job that has changed hands often in recent years after the Saints enjoyed rare stability for most of the 2010's, so it's a good opportunity for either Armah or Smith to hang around if they can cut the mustard.

