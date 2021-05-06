3 free agents sign with Saints in time for rookie minicamps

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Saints veteran players have already said through the NFLPA that they won’t be attending voluntary workouts this offseason while the COVID-19 pandemic persists, but rookies and inexperienced pros hunting for roster spots are already setting their sights on New Orleans. The Saints still have jobs up for grabs, which these players can get an early leg up on during rookie minicamps from May 14 to May 16.

Here’s what you need to know about each new addition, which brings the total roster up to 81, with nine spots remaining before the Saints hit full capacity:

DT Albert Huggins Jr.

https://twitter.com/Casey_Muir1/status/1390389642248208388 A third-year journeyman and two-time college football national champion out of Clemson, Huggins arrives with the Saints after suiting up for five different teams (including two separate stints with the Eagles and Lions, where he finished the 2020 season) and before his 24th birthday in June. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds and should compete for a backup role with Jalen Dalton, Malcolm Roach, Ryan Glasgow, Christian Ringo, and undrafted rookie Josiah Bronson over the summer.

WR Easop Winston

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1390373527501479940 Though he has no relation to Jameis Winston, the 6-foot-flat and 192-pound receiver out of Washington State will look to elbow his way into a crowded rotation with the Saints. He caught 137 passes for 1,624 receiving yards and 19 touchdown receptions (in 26 games), so he has playmaking ability. He joined the Rams for training camp last summer. Last year's breakout rookie Marquez Callaway will have his hands full fending off Winston and seventh round draft pick Kawaan Baker, to say nothing of his fellow returning backups Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Jake Lampman, plus Jalen McCleskey.

FB Sutton Smith

https://twitter.com/MikeTriplett/status/1390381388256399360 Their third new addition is a former Northern Illinois linebacker-turned-NFL fullback tips the scales at 6-foot-even and 235 pounds with great agility scores at the 2019 NFL scouting combine. He'll compete with veteran fullback Alex Armah for the lone roster spot. It's a job that has changed hands often in recent years after the Saints enjoyed rare stability for most of the 2010's, so it's a good opportunity for either Armah or Smith to hang around if they can cut the mustard.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Giants offseason workout, minicamp dates announced

    The offseason workout and minicamp schedule for the New York Giants has been announced, but will players attend the voluntary portion?

  • 5 things to watch during the Eagles rookie minicamp schedule for May 14-16

    NFL announces Philadelphia Eagles offseason workout schedule, with rookie minicamp scheduled for May 14-16

  • WATCH: Saints rookie Ian Book gets the call that he’s been drafted

    Notre Dame QB prospect Ian Book shared footage of the moment he learned the New Orleans Saints would be picking him in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Bears offseason dates: See when Chicago will hit the practice field

    Here's a look at the Bears' upcoming offseason workout schedule, which kicks off with Rookie Minicamp next weekend.

  • Chargers claim CB Kemon Hall off waivers

    The Los Angeles Chargers added another cornerback to the roster.

  • Phillies poised for sweep of Brewers after another one-run victory

    An uneven game gives way to another one-run win for the Phillies. By: Jim Salisbury

  • Brewers vs. Phillies Highlights

    Zack Wheeler strikes out eight in shutout vs. Brewers

  • Bucs claim Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from Cowboys

    The Buccaneers continue to add to their roster. Specifically, they have added depth to their linebacker corps the past two days. The Bucs claimed Joe Jones off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, and a day later, they have claimed Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from the Cowboys. Dallas cut Hamilton on Wednesday after drafting linebacker [more]

  • Mitch McConnell claims Biden's stimulus benefits are setting back the economic recovery

    The US has a "workforce shortage and we have raising inflation, both directly related to this recent bill that just passed," McConnell said.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders betting preview: Best bet for title unification bout

    At BetMGM, Alvarez is a whopping -750 favorite to add a third belt to his collection. Saunders is +500.

  • Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup

    Many of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have received contracts worth up to $100m to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that has forced them to choose between Saudi money and the PGA Tour and perhaps even The Masters and Ryder Cup. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences. While the majority considered the Premier Golf League to be dead in the water after significant Tour efforts to kill the idea, Telegraph Sport can reveal that formal offers worth $30m to $50m up front are being mulled over by 11 players, including - alongside Johnson and Rose - Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson has purportedly been offered $100m as the de facto head of the rebels. So, despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-type scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • NHL-Brawls break out as Rangers look for payback on Caps' Wilson

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Players from the Rangers and Capitals threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped in their matchup in New York on Wednesday as the Rangers sought revenge after the Caps' Tom Wilson beat and injured a Rangers' player in their last meeting. Three separate fights broke out in the opening seconds and others, including one involving Wilson moments after he stepped on the ice, occurred early in the first period in a return to the NHL's "old school" days when brawls were more common and more vicious. The bad blood between the teams stems from Monday's game, where the towering Wilson tossed around New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, an NHL most valuable player candidate.

  • Barcelona barbecue hosted by Lionel Messi under investigation for potential COVID-19 protocol violations

    A team-building gesture might backfire for Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • WTA roundup: Elise Mertens upsets Simona Halep in Madrid

    No. 13 seed Elise Mertens rallied from a break down in each of the final two sets to eliminate No. 3 seed Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday. Mertens, of Belgium, needed two hours and 34 minutes to defeat the Romanian on the clay courts of Spain. It was Mertens' second win in six attempts against Halep and her first on clay.

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions post-Kansas

    NASCAR officials issued penalties for lug-nut violations Tuesday to three Cup Series teams after last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000 after their cars were found with a single unsecured lug nut following Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400. Those infractions fell under the heading of Section 10.9.10.4 in the […]

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.