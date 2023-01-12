3 free agents Rams shouldn’t re-sign this offseason

The Los Angeles Rams won’t be part of the NFL playoff gauntlet this season, which gives them ample time to look over the roster. Following a tumultuous regular season, the Rams will have 24 total free agents this offseason.

When you go 5-12 after winning a Super Bowl, there are certainly alterations that need to be made to the roster. While there are a handful of impending free agents the Rams should consider bringing back next season, there are a few that are worth letting hit the open market.

Of the 24 players that are set to hit free agency soon, here are three guys the Rams shouldn’t re-sign in the offseason.

S Taylor Rapp

When the Rams took Taylor Rapp in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Washington, it didn’t take him long to become a full-time starter at safety. After starting in the final 10 games of his rookie campaign, Rapp has started in 33 of the 34 possible regular-season games in the last two seasons.

While he’s been able to avoid injuries in recent years, Rapp continues to have lapses in coverage despite being a solid run defender (he’s had 92-plus tackles in three of his four seasons) at the safety position. If it comes down to keeping either Rapp or Nick Scott in the secondary this offseason, Scott should be the easy choice.

CB David Long Jr.

The Rams have had an influx of defensive backs they’ve added in recent years, pushing David Long Jr. down the depth chart. Besides trading for Troy Hill, Los Angeles added two rookie cornerbacks, Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, before the 2022 season.

As a result of Durant and Kendrick’s arrivals, Long went from getting a career-high 516 defensive snaps in 2021 to only 288 defensive snaps in 2022. Durant proved that he deserves a starting spot in 2023 and Kendrick had flashes of potential, while the Rams could add someone else to the mix next season, making Long a player they can move on from.

QB John Wolford (RFA)

Much has been made about the backup quarterback spot for the Rams, and while he became a fan favorite, it’s time for Los Angeles to find a better backup than John Wolford. Matthew Stafford made it clear that he intends to return in 2023, but he’s dealt with his fair share of injuries, making it crucial to find a trustworthy option to be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.

If you take out the game against the Las Vegas Raiders this season where he saw only three snaps, he’s made three starts in his three-year career, going 1-2 while he completed 60 of his 100 attempts for 621 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Even though Wolford is a restricted free agent, the Rams would be best finding a better option to back up Stafford in 2023.

