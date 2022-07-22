3 free agent wing players still available who make sense Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are just about done with their offseason moves after agreeing to a 2-year deal with James Harden to keep him in the City of Brotherly Love, but there are still some free agents available that would help their bench unit.

At the moment the Sixers have a full roster. So in order to make another addition, they would have to make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot for that player, but there are some options for them out there.

The Sixers can still look for a minimum bargain this late in the game in order to add another bench player and there are three players who stick out at the wing spots that make sense.

Ben McLemore

Surprise, surprise. Another former Houston Rocket. The former 2013 lottery pick played with Harden and the Rockets in the 2019-20 season as well as part of the 2020-21 season. He shot 40% from deep playing next to Harden in 2019-20 and followed that up with 38.9% 3-point shooting in the 2020 playoffs. With the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season, McLemore shot 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Wayne Ellington

The well-traveled veteran is a career 38.2% shooter from deep and while streaky at times, he is another reliable wing player Philadelphia can rely on. He is also not the worst defender out on the perimeter and he can give coach Doc Rivers some peace when he turns to the bench unit.

Jeremy Lamb

Lamb, traded to the Sacramento Kings in the Tyrese Haliburton deal, shot 40.6% from deep in the 2020-21 season with the Indiana Pacers before having a bit of a down year in the 2021-22 season. He is a career 10.1 points per game scorer and would be a reliable scoring threat from the perimeter for Philadelphia.

Who will Sixers sign?

