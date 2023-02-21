3 free-agent tight ends Eric Bieniemy could be interested in for the Commanders

New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy likes the new weapons on his football team. Washington is loaded at wide receiver with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown. The Commanders are in good shape at running back with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson.

We know of Washington’s needs on the offensive line, which will be addressed either through free agency and/or the 2023 NFL draft. While young quarterback Sam Howell is unproven, Bieniemy reportedly is prepared to with the rising second-year passer in 2023.

That leaves one position to address: tight end. The Commanders have five tight ends returning in 2023. Veteran starter Logan Thomas, John Bates, and three rising second-year players in Armani Rogers, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges. Thomas will be 32 in Week 1 and caught just 39 passes and one touchdown in 2022. Thomas will count almost $8.7 million against the salary cap in 2023, per Over the Cap. Thomas is either a contender for a reduced salary or a possible salary-cap casualty.

What does that mean for the position?

Bates is excellent in his role. He is a reliable blocker and a capable receiver. He will not be confused for Travis Kelce. As for the three young players, all have promise but have accomplished nothing.

We know the tight end is a big part of Bieniemy’s offense. Sure, no one Washington lands in 2023 will be Kelce, but could Bieniemy use free agency as a way to upgrade the position next season?

Here are three tight ends Bieniemy could target in 2023 free agency next month.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki is the most interesting free agent on the market. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Gesicki enters his fifth NFL season in 2023. He played last season on the franchise tag after enjoying a breakout season in 2021 with 73 receptions. However, in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, Gesicki’s production took a significant hit, and he isn’t expected back with the Dolphins. In fairness to Gesicki, McDaniel took the blame for not getting Gesicki more involved.

Gesicki is a move tight end. His combination of size, length and speed make him an intriguing weapon, particularly in the red zone. Gesicki can stretch the field and is an inviting target for a young quarterback. It will be interesting to see what Gesicki costs in free agency. Spotrac evaluates Gesicki with a contract of four years and $32.9 million. That’s affordable for a player who could be a difference-maker on offense. Gesicki would complement Bates, who is a much better blocker.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

This is where things get interesting. Schultz, like Gesicki, played on the franchise tag last season. While Dallas could again place the tag on Schultz, it doesn’t appear likely at this point. Schultz took over as the starting tight end for the Cowboys in 2020 and has 17 receiving touchdowns since then. He missed two games due to injury in 2022, so his production took a slight dip.

Schultz doesn’t have the upside in the passing game that Gesicki does, but he’s a better blocker. Schultz is a competent starting tight end and a valuable weapon for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. It would be a solid move if Washington could steal Schultz away from Dallas. But it would have to be at the right price. Spotrac sees Schultz landing a four-year contract worth $60.6 million. That’s not tenable for the Commanders, who have other needs. But if the price is lower, watch out.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram was a first-round pick of the New York Giants back in 2017. Washington knows him well. Engram’s time in New York was mostly disappointing. He never had more than 64 catches, 722 yards, or six touchdowns, all of which he accomplished in 2017. The Giants decreased his role in 2021, and he signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Jaguars. It worked out well for Engram, who established new career highs with 73 receptions for 766 yards. He also scored four touchdowns.

While it makes sense that Engram would want to remain in Jacksonville with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, this could be his only chance to cash in on the free-agent market. Engram doesn’t offer a lot as a blocker, but he can be a reliable weapon in the passing game. Engram could offer more vertically if given the opportunity. Spotract predicts Engram to receive a three-year contract worth $27.9 million, which is an affordable number. The question is can you count on Engram building off his best season?

