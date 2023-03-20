3 free-agent moves the Steelers need to make this week

The first week of free agency was kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Everything went according to plan and Pittsburgh is sitting as a better football team today than they were before the start of free agency. Now the team needs to keep up the momentum going into the second week of free agency. Here are three moves the Steelers need to make this week.

Restructure the contract of Cam Heyward

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last week safety Minkah Fitzpatrick restructured his contract to free up cap space and this week it is Cam Heyward’s turn. There are still some good players out there to sign but they need more space to get it done.

Release Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Honestly, it would be the right thing to do if they would release Mitch Trubisky now and give him a shot to sign with a team where he has a shot to start. The move would not only help Trubisky but also free up $8 million in salary-cap space.

Sign one of these free agents

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There are still plenty of great names out there the Steelers could sign for mid-tier contracts who can help the team. Here’s our short list of four who we would love to see Pittsburgh sign one or two from.

DT – Poona Ford

EDGE – Yannick Ngakoue

S – John Johnson III

DL – A’Shawn Robinson

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire