3 free agent linebackers the Browns should consider signing before camp

Heading into training camp later this month one of the biggest issues that remains in the linebacker room for the Cleveland Browns. The team decided to mostly just retain what they had and haven’t made any moves to improve the group. A healthy Anthony Walker will make the room better than the end of last season but that’s if he can stay healthy in 2023. Could an addition like Myles Jack be in the cards for the Browns?

The team added undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate but chose to not use any of their draft picks on a linebacker. Though improved defensive line play will help the linebackers along with a scheme that doesn’t utilize them much it would make many feel a lot better if they added another veteran.

Let’s take a look at three veteran free-agent options that remain at linebacker before training camp.

Myles Jack, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns need an inside linebacker that can be a tackling machine to play clean-up behind the defensive line. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the team, they just need someone that excels in the basics and that’s what Myles Jack can do.

In four of the last five seasons, Jack has finished with over 100 tackles including the last three seasons in a row. He is getting older and isn’t a superstar player but he can provide experience and veteran leadership that could help the linebacker room.

Kwon Alexander, New York Jets

Kwon Alexander doesn’t provide the same skill set as Myles Jack but he does bring veteran leadership and experience to go with a good skill set overall. He has always been an effective pass rusher in blitzing situations and provides reliable run defense overall. Last season for the Jets, Alexander finished with 25 stop tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Deion Jones, Cleveland Browns

After trading for Deion Jones during the season the veteran had some highs and some lows in the Brown and Orange. He played better in coverage than he did as a run defender while he also added 2.5 sacks as a pass rusher. Another non-superstar player but he could provide valuable depth and step in and give some quality snaps if needed.

