3 franchise tag candidates for Cardinals

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL may begin to use their franchise tag on an impending unrestricted free agent on the roster currently.

The franchise tag guarantees a one-year salary that is the average of the top five players at his position and opens a window of a few months where the team maintains control of that player.

The Cardinals have used the franchise tag a few times. They used it on linebacker Chandler Jones before agreeing to a contract extension five years ago. They used it on linebacker Karlos Dansby twice.

They used it on defensive lineman Calais Campbell once.

The Cardinals have a number of unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Who are the players who might warrant use of the franchise tag?

Three candidates are below.

OLB Chandler Jones

Jones is 32 years old and wanted a contract extension last offseason but didn’t get it. He had 10.5 sacks in 2021 but was less consistent in his disruptive play.

At his age, signing him to a multi-year deal might not make sense for the Cardinals, but if they are going to try and get back to the playoffs, they need another pass rusher, whether that is him or someone else that will cost a lot.

The franchise tag would pay Jones an estimated $18.5 million in 2022.

TE Zach Ertz

Ertz was acquired in a midseason trade and immediately found rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray. He is 31 years old and had 74 total receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns. In 11 games for the Cardinals, he had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three scores.

The team surely wants him back in 2022. But if they feel a multi-year deal is not going to happen, they could tag him for one year, which would pay him an estimated $11 million in 2022.

RB James Conner

Conner played on a one-year, $1.75 million for the Cardinals last season and was great. He made the Pro Bowl, was a league leader in touchdowns scored and carried the team offensively after DeAndre Hopkins’ injury.

The franchise tag on him would cost an estimated $9.5 million.

