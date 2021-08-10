3 former Wolverines make USA TODAY Sports NFL training camp standouts list

Just like when they arrive in Ann Arbor, once in the NFL, former Michigan players have to assert themselves. Whether they were high or low draft picks, preparing in NFL training camps means a time to prove your mettle and show that you deserve a shot to be a part of the 53-man roster.

We’ve seen lower-round draft picks from the Wolverines thrive before — ahem, Tom Brady — same as higher-round picks. According to the latest from USA TODAY Sports, three former Michigan football players have really shown out in NFL training camp, including two sixth-round picks and a second-round pick — one of which is a rookie player. With the article featuring just 32 players as camp standouts, having 10% of the take is a pretty good ratio.

Here’s who USA TODAY Sports featured.

RB Chris Evans - Cincinnati Bengals

Photo: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a mediocre showing in 2020 -- like most Michigan football players -- the consensus when the Cincinnati Bengals took Chris Evans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft was that he could be an absolute steal.

That appears to be the case, as Evans has been impressing thus far in training camp.

Evans, a rookie out of Michigan, could already be the Bengals' best pass catcher out of the backfield. Evans has played some slot receiver in his career, and the Bengals drafted him in the sixth round because of the potential they saw in him for their pass-heavy scheme. Evans could immediately be a factor in the Bengals' screen game, and he has shown flashes of being a receiving threat on short passes in the red zone. – Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer

With Evans' emergence, he's all but assured to make the 53-man roster and be an instant impact player -- similar to when he joined the Wolverines as a freshman in 2016.

LB Josh Uche - New England Patriots

Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick in 2020, Uche spent much of the season injured, but came in and showed flashes once he was finally healthy. Now it appears he's really turned on the jets:

With Dont’a Hightower returning, the Patriots' front seven looks loaded after signing Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy. Uche, however, has been noticeable all offseason. The second-year player, drafted No. 60 overall in 2020, is extremely quick off the line of scrimmage. He’s drawn praise from coaches and veterans. Uche has also been hard to handle during 1-on-1 drills against offensive linemen. Last season, we only saw a small glimpse of Uche as he dealt with injuries and played in just nine games. Now he looks primed to be the Patriots' breakout candidate of 2021. –Mark Daniels, Providence Journal

Still, he'll likely remain a reserve as he's more of a specialty player, just like he was at Michigan. But that doesn't mean he won't be one of the more productive players on the Pats defense in 2021.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass over Cleveland Browns cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Akron Beacon Journal)

In the USA TODAY Sports article, Peoples-Jones was literally the highlight, getting the feature image for the story. There has been a ton of talk this offseason about how much the lights have turned on for the former five-star wideout, who saw limited, but crucial time in 2020. Now he's ready to step into a bigger role.

A 2020 sixth-round draft pick from the University of Michigan, Peoples-Jones has had the strongest training camp of any player on Cleveland's ultra-talented roster. He didn't have many catches last season as a rookie – just 14 for 304 yards and two touchdowns – but he delivered in big moments. After his game-winning 24-yard TD reception in a 37-34 thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, reigning NFL coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski labeled him “Mr. Reliable.” Peoples-Jones has repeatedly made contested catches in camp and impressed the coaching staff with his work on special teams. He has established himself as the front-runner to win the No. 3 receiver job, a complementary role to starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Peoples-Jones also appears to have the potential to take the torch from Beckham or Landry should the Browns shake up their receiving corps next offseason or beyond. – Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal

As of current, Peoples-Jones is listed second on the unofficial depth chart released by the Browns, behind Jarvis Landry. He's all but assured to be a key piece to the Cleveland offense this season.

