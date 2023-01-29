3 former Washington players on conference championship teams

On Sunday night, NFL fans will know which two teams will meet in Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az., in two weeks.

In Sunday’s NFC championship, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the early game. On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch from last season’s AFC championship.

While the Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, three former players will suit up in Sunday’s championship games with an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVII, including one franchise legend.

The 49ers lead the way with two former Washington players on the active roster.

Other former Washington players are on the practice squads of the four NFL finalists, including center Keith Ismael with the 49ers, but we name the three on the remaining 53-man rosters in Sunday’s championship games.

49ers LT Trent Williams

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

49ers QB Josh Johnson

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson (17). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) defends in the third quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire