3 former Sixers named on list of best Duke players to play in the NBA

With the recent final home game for Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski — a loss to hated rival North Carolina — now is the time to look back at some of the best players who played for Krzyzewski and made it in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers had three such players named to a recent list put together by Cam Tabatabaie over at Rookie Wire. The list is of the best NBA players who went to Duke.

Here are the three:

JJ Redick

Redick spent two seasons with the Sixers, but he made a big impact across those two seasons. He is also one of the best players in Duke history.

Rookie Wire on Redick:

There aren’t many people in the history of basketball who have better shooting numbers than JJ Redick. During his time at Duke, he was as reliable as they come from both the free-throw line and from deep. In fact, he was the consensus Player of the Year in 2006. At the NBA level, Redick maintained his poise, his shooting and his grit. A controversial player to some, Redick was a postseason mainstay with the Magic and later the Clippers during his time as a pro. In fact, 2020 was the first time in his career he missed the playoffs.

Elton Brand

Brand spent five seasons with the Sixers, and he is now the team’s general manager, helping president Daryl Morey make decisions in the front office.

Rookie Wire on Brand’s time at Duke:

Now a member of the 76ers front office, Elton Brand is one of the NBA’s most underrated stars. His style of low and slow ball has fallen out of favor, but during his days as a pro, Brand was a consistent threat at the rim and a world-class rebounder. During his time at Duke, Brand also excelled. He was the 1999 Consensus Player of the Year Award winner, the same year he led the Blue Devils to the NCAA Final.

Seth Curry

Curry spent 1.5 seasons in Philadelphia before being sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal. He was always a terrific shooter and he excelled in college as well.

Rookie Wire on Curry’s time at Duke:

Not every Dukie leaves college destined for greatness. Though the school produces bona fide superstars, there are plenty of extremely talented players who didn’t necessarily create headlines while playing at Duke. After transferring from Liberty University, Curry actually started for Duke in place of an injured Kyrie Irving. Despite being named to the 2013 All-ACC first team, Curry was not selected during that season’s NBA draft. The former Blue Devil finally made his way to the pros by way of the G-League. Even on the NBA stage, the game wasn’t always smooth sailing for Curry. Still, the Dukie kept at it, and nowadays is one of the most important role players in the NBA.

