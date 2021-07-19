3 former Eagles players make list of best nicknames in NFL history

Pro sports have provided us with some of the top nicknames on the planet and with training camps nearing, Touchdown Wire just named the 101 best nicknames in NFL history.

The Eagles should have had five or six former players make the list, but three former Birds made the cut in the end.

60. Chuck Bednarik - Concrete Charlie

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 20: Football: Philadelphia Eagles Chuck Bednarik (60) victorious after making sack vs New York Giants Frank Gifford (16), Bronx, NY 11/20/1960 (Photo by John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (SetNumber: X7149)

Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik might as well have earned the nickname Concrete Charlie for his durability and ferocious hits. He played both offense and defense full time — the last NFL player to do so — yet missed only three games over his 14-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also is remembered for flattening Giants running back Frank Gifford in what became a legendary photograph. But the No. 1 overall pick in the 1949 NFL draft out of the University of Pennsylvania actually got his nickname because he sold concrete as an offseason job.

29. Jevon "The Freak" Kearse

** FILE ** Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jevon Kearse reacts during the NFC divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in Philadelphia, in this Jan. 16, 2005 file photo. The Philadelphia Eagles have cut Jevon Kearse. The Eagles released the former rookie of the year Thursday Feb. 28, 2008. The 31-year-old defensive end failed to live up to the lofty expectations when he signed as a free agent in 2004. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy, file)

A lot of players are described as freakish these days based on their extraordinary skills, but Jevon Kearse was the first football player widely known by this nickname. Kearse got the tag, a nod to his rare combination of size, strength, and speed while playing in college for the Florida Gators. After terrorizing SEC quarterbacks for three seasons, he immediately impacted the Tennessee Titans as the No. 16 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft. Kearse totaled 36 sacks in his first three NFL seasons, earning a Pro Bowl selection each year. Unfortunately, a broken foot in 2002 slowed his production, but he remained in the NFL through 2009. Kearse registered 74 sacks and 28 forced fumbles in an 11-year pro career with the Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Story continues

11. Reggie White - The Minister of Defense

Sep 30, 1990, Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End #92 REGGIE WHITE in action against the Indianapolis Colts at Veterans Stadium. The Colts defeated the Eagles 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

A two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, White was a 13-time Pro Bowl, a 13-time All-Pro selection and he's second place all-time among NFL career sack leaders with 198 (behind Bruce Smith's 200 career sacks, but most all-time when USFL totals are tallied) and was selected to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, and the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.

1

1