3 former Cyclones who made significant noise during the NFL preseason

With the NFL preseason now concluded, the main football lights are shining brightly up ahead.

There have been more than 20 former Iowa State football players on preseason rosters, ranging from established veterans looking for a brief tune-up to nomadic players simply hoping for an NFL home.

Several of those ex-Cyclones have used the three preseason games to stand out, with the hope they will land them on the active roster after final cuts are made. With that, here are three former Cyclones who made plenty of noise this preseason.

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) makes a catch during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 10.

It was a bit of a slow preseason start for Hutchinson, who the Houston Texans used a sixth-round pick on back in April. But the former Iowa State wide receiver broke through in Sunday's 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

After having just two catches for 22 yards in Houston's first two games, Hutchinson hauled in four catches for 48 yards on six targets, including a nice 24-yard grab that set up the Texans' go-ahead touchdown.

What a route and snag from Texans rookie Xavier Hutchinson… pic.twitter.com/Z7EdvZ7GcE — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) August 28, 2023

Youth is at the forefront of Houston's offense with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud now under center. Hutchinson is hoping he can make a first-year impact as well.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Kolar finished the preseason with the second-most receiving yards among NFL tight ends, racking up 120 yards via eight catches on 10 targets.

His most productive showing came in the second game on Aug. 21 against the Washington Commanders, where Kolar led the team with 61 receiving yards headlined by a nice 33-yard reception over the middle.

After the Ravens used a fourth-round pick on Kolar back in 2022, the former Cyclone made a minimal impact in his rookie year. He was only active for two games and finished the season with four grabs for 49 yards, but Kolar could be destined for a larger role based on his preseason production.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 9.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers QB

The stats weren't eye-popping, and the snaps weren't many. But San Francisco 49ers fans have to feel a bit better after watching Purdy take the field these last two preseason games following significant offseason surgery.

Purdy played minimally in the 49ers' last two games, finishing a combined 9-for-14 passing for 138 yards and a rushing touchdown on two carries. Still, any action after undergoing a UCL repair on his throwing arm is beneficial for Purdy ahead of the Week 1 opener.

San Francisco cemented its belief in Purdy by dealing former first-round pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys last week. Now, Purdy needs to reciprocate the confidence with a strong 2023 campaign. A brief but productive preseason is the first step toward doing so.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

