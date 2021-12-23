3 former Crimson Tide stars make NFL Pro Bowl roster

Nick Saban and Alabama have produced tons of NFL talent since the latter’s arrival to the Capstone in 2007. During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide tied a record with six first-round selections, matching Miami’s tally from 2001.

That pool of talent isn’t just riding the bench at the next level, either. According to the Ourlads NFL Scouting Service, Alabama has 43 players starting at various positions in the league.

While the majority won’t earn honors such as making the Pro Bowl (it’s just unlikely), the Tide will boast three former players in this year’s iteration.

Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts, Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys and Jonathan Allen of the Washington Football Team will represent their respective teams and conferences in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

A well deserved honor, @jonallen93_ has been named to the Pro Bowl! Congrats Jon‼️#WPMOYChallenge + Jon Allen pic.twitter.com/z486hQme1V — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 23, 2021

