3 former Chiefs players named modern-era semifinalists for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 28 modern-era semifinalists for their 2023 class.

🚨NEWS🚨 We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The list includes five first-year eligible candidates. Full List Of Semifinalists: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/xGyuX5emrB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2022

A total of three former Kansas City Chiefs players have been selected as semifinalists. This group was reduced from an initial group of 129 nominees, which included 10 total former Chiefs players. This is the largest number of semifinalists since they adopted the process of reducing the list of nominees back in 2004.

This group will again be reduced to 15 finalists in the coming months. Then, the 49-person selection committee will select up to five modern-era members of the Pro Football Hall Class of 2023 in advance of Super Bowl LVII, with the final reveal coming during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9.

Here’s a quick look at the three Chiefs players selected as semifinalists:

DE Jared Allen

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Allen is in his third year of Hall of Fame eligibility and this is now his third consecutive year of being named a modern-era semifinalist. A fourth-round draft pick in 2004 out of Idaho State, Allen spent just four seasons with the Chiefs. He started 10 games as a rookie, recording 31 total tackles, nine sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. In 2007, Allen had the best season with the Chiefs, leading the NFL in sacks with 15.5. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that year. The following year, he’d be traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

CB Albert Lewis

Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Story continues

A former third-round pick out of Grambling in the 1983 NFL draft, Lewis is one of the best cornerbacks this team has ever seen. His 38 interceptions rank fifth all-time in franchise history. He was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1987 through 1990 and holds the franchise record with 10 blocked punts in his career. This is the first time that Lewis has made it through to the semifinalist round of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was recently named a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

CB Darrelle Revis

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Revis had a very brief stay with the Chiefs, spending the final season of his NFL career in Kansas City. He appeared in five regular-season games and started in two, recording two passes defended and 11 total tackles. He won’t really be remembered for his time in Kansas City, but instead for his playing time with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, during which he became a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. This is Revis’ first year for eligibility for the Hall of Fame and hence his first time making it through to the semifinalist round. He still has a shot to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire