3 former Chiefs players named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023. A total of three former Kansas City Chiefs players are among those 15 finalists selected.

The next step in the selection process is for the committee to elect up to five modern-era players from this group of 15 finalists. Finalists will need 80% of the vote from the selection committee in order to be chosen for the 2023 class. Remember, at one point the modern-era player pool was comprised of 129 players. The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be decided and announced during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Below you can find a quick look at each of the three former Chiefs who were selected as finalists:

DE Jared Allen

For the third consecutive year, former Kansas City Chiefs DE Jared Allen has advanced to the finalist round for the Hall of Fame. He was among the three former Chiefs players who made the modern-era semifinalist round.

A fourth-round pick out of Idaho State in 2008, Allen spent just four seasons in Kansas City. Despite his mid-round draft status, Allen got off to a hot start in the NFL. He started 10 games as a rookie, recording 31 total tackles, nine sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. In 2007, Allen had the best season with the Chiefs, leading the NFL in sacks with 15.5. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that year. The following year, Allen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen would play for eight more seasons in the NFL after his time with the Chiefs, making stops with the Bears and Panthers after his time in Minnesota. Allen retired in February of 2016 as a four-time First-Team All-Pro (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011), a five-time Pro Bowler (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012), and a two-time NFL sack leader (2007, 2011). He tallied 136 sacks during his NFL career, ranking No. 12 all-time, which is the most career sacks by a former Chiefs player.

CB Albert Lewis

In the same year that he was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame, former Chiefs CB Albert Lewis was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time.

Lewis was a third-round draft pick out of Grambling in the 1983 NFL draft. He earned four Pro Bowl selections (1987-1990) and two first-team All-Pro honors (1989-1990) during his time in Kansas City. In his 11 seasons with the Chiefs, Lewis appeared in 150 regular season games, recording 555 total tackles and 38 interceptions. He’d spend the final five years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders.

Lewis was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame back in 2007. He’s been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons, but this is the furthest he’s advanced.

CB Darrelle Revis

Kansas City was the last stop in Revis Island’s illustrious career. Revis is a four-time All-Pro (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014), seven-time Pro Bowler (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015) and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

