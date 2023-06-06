3 former Chiefs on ballot for 2024 College Football Hall of Fame

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame have announced players on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Eric Berry, Derrick Johnson and Jeremy Maclin were selected for induction into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class this December. A new trio of former Chiefs, including a player, an executive and a coach, have an opportunity to earn their recognition as a college football Hall of Famer this time around.

Here are a few criteria that these newcomers had to meet in order to receive consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024:

You must have been named a First-Team All-American during your playing days. A minimum of 10 years must have passed since your final season of college football. No more than 50 years can have passed since your last college football game. Post-football records and academic record matters. College coaches can become nominated three years after retirement, but active coaches can be nominated if they reach 75 years of age.

Now that the ballot has been released, votes will be submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts. They’ll deliberate and decide on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class, with an announcement slated for early January. Without further ado, here’s a look at the three players up for enshrinement in the class of 2024:

Eric Bieniemy (Offensive Coordinator 2018-2022, Running Backs Coach 2013-2017)

Colorado – Running back – 1990 unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in 1990 Heisman voting…Played in two national championships, leading Buffs to 1990 national title…Two-time All-Big Eight pick, still holding eight CU records.

John Dorsey (General Manager 2013-2017)

Connecticut – Linebacker – Named First Team All-American in 1983…Led the team in tackles from 1981-83…Two-time Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1982-83).

Alex Smith (Quarterback 2013-2017)

Utah – Quarterback – 2004 First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting…2004 SI National Player of the Year, leading Utah to its first-ever 12-0 season, a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and a No. 4 final national ranking…2004 MWC Offensive Player of the Year boasted two league titles and multiple school records.

