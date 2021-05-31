3 former Alabama stars have top-selling NFL jerseys

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
When Alabama players enter the NFL, the NFL takes notice.

Well, the 2021 draft class is no different.

The most recent top-15 best selling jerseys in the entire league have been announced, and three former Alabama players made the list.

7. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

These three join other massive names in the league such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and even Tim Tebow.

Harris’ rise into the top 10 was very quick, and there’s a chance it can go even higher by the next announcement.

