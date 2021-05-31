3 former Alabama stars have top-selling NFL jerseys
When Alabama players enter the NFL, the NFL takes notice.
Well, the 2021 draft class is no different.
The most recent top-15 best selling jerseys in the entire league have been announced, and three former Alabama players made the list.
7. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
These three join other massive names in the league such as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and even Tim Tebow.
Harris’ rise into the top 10 was very quick, and there’s a chance it can go even higher by the next announcement.
Here's a look at the top selling player jerseys in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/uCImRKOk1T
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 28, 2021
