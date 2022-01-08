These 3 Florida players cracked On3’s NIL top 100 list

College football is entering a whole new world with the rule changes regarding name, image and likeness. Players are now permitted to sign sponsorship deals, and with immediate eligibility now being given to players in the transfer portal, this change will have downstream effects on both recruiting and transfer acquisition.

However, since this is such a new aspect of college sports, it can be hard for both players and brands to determine the value of potential NIL deals. That’s where On3 comes in, as it has created a list of the top 100 most marketable players and attempts to determine their market values.

In the first NIL 100, three Florida Gators crack the list: Zachary Carter (No. 85, $112,000 valuation), Emory Jones (No. 87, $111,000 valuation) and Anthony Richardson (No. 99, $107,000 valuation)

Carter is about to make a lot more than that, as he’s heading to the NFL after a stellar senior season. Jones and Richardson meanwhile have each signed lucrative deals with Outback Steakhouse, but Richardson, who showed flashes of brilliance on the field this season, stands to improve his value a lot more if he can win the starting job in 2022.

Jones reportedly planned to enter the transfer portal following the Gasparilla Bowl, but new reports indicate that he is reevaluating that decision. He is currently enrolled in spring classes and attended a team meeting earlier this week. He’s currently valued higher than Richardson, but that’s likely due to the fact that he started most of the season this year despite his struggles.

It will take some time before we truly see how NIL will affect college sports (and football, specifically) in the long run, but we’ve already seen some changes take place as a result of its implementation.

Related

Here's The Athletic's final in-state ranking for Florida after 2021 season Highly-sought 4-star running back discusses upcoming decision Here's where Florida stands in ESPN's recruiting rankings after bowl season Gators make top 5 for this four-star defensive back Report: Gators in contact with ULL lineman in transfer portal

Story continues

List

5 reasons Gator fans should be patient with Billy Napier

List

5 reasons why Florida fans won't be patient with Billy Napier

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.