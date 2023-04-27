3 final thoughts on the Steelers 1st round pick

As we all prepare for the 2023 NFL draft to get started, here are some random musings on the Steelers first-round pick.

Pittsburgh is going to get a great player

Even if he isn’t the guy you want, you can trust with a draft class this good, the margin for error for Pittsburgh with the No. 17 pick is wide. I expect whoever they draft to be a guy we look at in two years as one of the best picks in recent memory for the Steelers.

I do not want to see a trade up

The more I think about this draft, the less inclined I am to believe there is anything to be gained by trading up. Is getting Paris Johnson Jr. instead of Broderick Jones worth the No. 49 pick? No way. Same for going up to get Tyree Wilson instead of waiting for Nolan Smith. The reward just isn’t worth the cost.

Cornerback isn't happening

I know plenty of mock drafts have the Steelers taking a cornerback in the first round but I don’t believe the hype. The Steelers have their three-deep depth chart right now and are still holding onto Ahkello Witherspoon. They might draft a developmental guy later on but no way is the first round the place to draft a guy who isn’t going to play this year short of catastrophic injury.

