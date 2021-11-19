3 Falcons quarterbacks throw 4th-quarter interceptions in loss to Patriots

Barry Werner
·1 min read
No matter who Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith turned to on Thursday, his quarterbacks kept throwing to the New England Patriots.

Matt Ryan had a brutal night and was mercifully allowed to watch the finish after throwing a pair of picks in the fourth quarter of the 25-0 loss.

Josh Rosen replaced the veteran from Boston College and was inept, finding Kyle Van Noy, who turned the interception into a pick-six.

Feleipe Franks came into the game and threw his first NFL pass to New England’s Adrian Phillips. The other rookie from Florida — Kyle Pitts would be the primary Gators’ rookie on the Falcons — won’t want to remember his first pro pass or this game. Neither will his other quarterbacks.

Remarkably, all four interceptions came in the fourth quarter.

