3 factors that helped Bills re-sign Matt Milano

The Buffalo Bills signed Matt Milano to a four-year, $44 million contract on Thursday. The signing keeps one of Buffalo’s core defensive pieces in the fold for the foreseeable future.

With a somewhat tight cap situation looming, there was concern that the Bills would have to move on from their do-everything outside linebacker. However, the genius of Buffalo’s general manager, Branon Beane, through some creative restructuring of contracts and roster transactions, created enough room to keep Milano in western New York.

Still, there were other factors that aided with the signing. Here are three factors that put the Bills in a good situation to keep their stellar linebacker in a Bills uniform:

Lavonte David re-signing with Tampa Bay

Lavonte David has been an integral part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense for the past nine years. The veteran exceeded the century mark in total tackles in eight of his seasons. David is fresh off a strong performance in Super Bowl 55. David was bound to draw a great deal of attention if he hit the open market. Instead, David signed a team-friendly deal to return to Tampa Bay. The two-year, $25 million contract contains some creative provisions which limit his cap hit. Two days later, Milano re-signed with Buffalo. Now, it's important to note that David and Milano are two different types of linebackers. David plays as a middle linebacker, while Milano and off-ball linebacker. Even so, both players defend the run well and hold their own in coverage. The David signing was the first step that helped set the market for the position group. David might have cashed in even more so on the free agent market. Instead, he took a deal to remain with his longtime club. In turn, the signing gave an initial baseline for free agent linebackers. Most would lean toward David commanding more money than Milano in the open market. Thus, David's contract indirectly limited the top end of Milano's potential earnings.

A loaded group of unrestricterd free agent outside linebackers

The list of outside linebackers who could command some massive money this offseason is impressive: Von Miller, Matt Judon, Melvin Ingram, Bud Dupree, Shaquil Barrett, Leonard Floyd, Markus Golden, Haasan Reddick, and K.J. Wright. Milano would face quite a bit of competition in the open market. While Spotrac listed his market value in excess of $13 million prior to the signing, the sheer number of free agent options in addition to a salary cap that did not increase very much would produce a very competitive market at the position. Milano does everything every well on defense. However, a team might lean toward paying money for someone who is a specialized pass rusher. For many teams, they will pay a premium for sacks. Thus, the best option was the one in which Milano was the most familiar.

Keeping the band together

Milano has thrived in Sean McDermott's defense. The 2017 fifth-round pick became a fixture on the defense during his rookie year, eventually supplanting veteran Ramon Humber. McDermott's versatility has made him a perfect fit. Milano completes every aspect of the defense's gameplan well. He can stuff the run, play in coverage, and rush the passer when called upon. Could Milano have done well with another defensive coordinator and head coach combination? Maybe. But with Milano in the ideal situation, it makes sense that he would stay with a system that he has excelled.

