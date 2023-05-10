3 ex-Giants named to 2023 All-XFL Team

Three former New York Giants players have been named to the 2023 All-XFL Team.

Orlando Guardians tight end Cody Latimer, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin and linebacker Trent Harris of the Houston Roughnecks were all named this week as All-XFL Team honorees.

Latimer, 30, was a second-round selection of the Denver Broncos out of Indiana back in 2014. As a wide receiver, he never lived up to his draft status and ended up signing with the Giants in 2018 as a free agent. Injuries would curtail his Giants career, however, and was signed and released by Washington after some legal issues.

He resurfaced this year as a tight end with Orlando.

Heflin, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2020, originally signed on with the Green Bay Packers and eventually ended up spending a month on the Giants’ practice squad last season before being released.

Harris was an NFL journeyman who spent two seasons with the Giants from 2020-2021 after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent. He also played for the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Latimer led all XFL tight ends in most statistical categories and Harris led the league in sacks (9.5).

Related

2023 NFL schedule: Giants will play Eagles on Christmas Day 6 moves Giants should make ahead of training camp 2023 Giants 53-man roster projection: Post-draft edition

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire