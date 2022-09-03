3 edge rushers Titans should target in free agency

The Tennessee Titans were recently dealt a tough blow after it was reported that outside linebacker Harold Landry had suffered a torn ACL in practice, ending his 2022 season before it begins.

The Titans now have to try and replace the production and hefty snap count of their sack leader from last season, which is no small task.

Chances are the Titans will go in-house to replace him, with guys like Rashad Weaver, Ola Adeniyi, Denico Autry and DeMarcus Walker all expected to chip in.

Tennessee also added former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka via waivers after placing Landry on injured reserve, and the team has 2022 UDFA and preseason standout David Anenih on the practice squad.

However, if the Titans want to bring in some help from the outside, there are some intriguing options available on the free-agent market. Here’s a look at three we’d like to see Tennessee target.

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Pierre-Paul is coming off a down season in which he tallied just 2.5 sacks, his lowest total since 2015. However, just like in 2015, Pierre-Paul missed time due to injury, sitting out five games. Prior to 2021, Pierre-Paul posted 30.5 sacks in the three years prior.

Pierre-Paul has experience playing in a 3-4 defense and can line up with his hand in the dirt or standing up, offering the Titans yet another chess piece to help fill the void.

The only question is, where is he at in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery? The Titans will need an answer on that before pursuing the veteran defender.

OLB Dee Ford

After emerging as one of the better edge rushers in the NFL during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ford has been plagued by injuries that derailed his stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ford has played in just 18 games since 2019, with his most recent injury issue having to do with his back, forcing him to miss 11 games in 2021. However, Ford still managed to tally three sacks in those six games.

Clearly there is a major injury risk with bringing Ford in, but it’s doubtful the Titans will need to make much of a financial commitment to the veteran, who presents plenty of upside IF he can stay healthy.

DE Kemoko Turay

Another former 49er, Turay was one of the more surprising cuts around the NFL earlier this week, as he was expected to play a role on San Fran’s defense in 2022.

It’s worth wondering what went wrong there, but the fifth-year pro, who spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, is coming off a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2021.

Tennessee has enjoyed success bringing in another former Colt in Denico Autry. Perhaps general manager Jon Robinson can get lightning to strike twice with Turay, who is likely the most realistic option on this list.

