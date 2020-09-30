3 Eagles miss practice with undisclosed illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles offensive linemen Jason Peters, Jamon Brown and Jack Driscoll missed practice Wednesday with an undisclosed illness, the team announced in its mandatory daily injury report issued late in the afternoon.

There was no comment from the Eagles, but none of the players appeared on the league's COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday and the Eagles held practice as scheduled. Players are placed on the COVID list if they either test positive or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

According to the NFL’s protocols, a player being held out of practice with an undisclosed illness could mean anything from a player experiencing mild COVID symptoms along with a negative test or even coming into contact with somebody else who experienced symptoms.

So if one player has a cold and has come into close contact with two teammates, those three players would be held out of practice.

Or it could mean something totally non-COVID related.

Unlike the Titans, who announced several positive tests among players and staff and had their facility shut down and their game against the Steelers postponed, the Eagles continued practicing Wednesday and their facility remained open as normal.

Peters is the Eagles’ starting left tackle, Brown is a backup guard and Driscoll is a backup tackle.

Back in late August, the Eagles had nine players miss one or two practices with what the team then called “illness,” and all were the result of false positives from the NFL-appointed lab in New Jersey that processes test results several teams. In all, 77 players league-wide whose results were processed at BioReference falsely tested positive.