3 duds and only 2 studs in Seahawks 23-16 loss to Rams

One week after surrendering the most points in the Pete Carroll era, the Seattle Seahawks put forth one of their most unwatchable games in recent memory as they fell to the Rams 23-16.

The Seahawks hardly looked competitive as they suffered their second loss in a row, their third in four weeks, and dropped from their position atop the NFC West all the way down to third place. The Rams have always had Seattle’s number, and Sunday afternoon’s showdown was another example of Los Angeles bullying its division rivals in the Pacific Northwest.

If it weren’t for Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missing a game-winning attempt last year in Seattle, the Seahawks would be looking at a six-game losing streak to Los Angeles dating back to 2017.

Seattle looked uncompetitive for the majority of the game. As a result, there are more duds than studs this week.

No. 1 Dud - Russell Wilson and his MVP candidacy

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

It is finished. Any hopes Russell Wilson or Seahawks fans had for an overdue MVP award went out the window Sunday afternoon against the Rams. Wilson barely completed 59% of his passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns, two more interceptions, and another fumble. For those keeping score at home, Wilson has been responsible for 10 total turnovers in three of the last four games, with all three being losses. Wilson's record for most interceptions in a single season is 11, and he now has 10 through nine games. Something is clearly off with Seattle's signal-caller, and he needs to figure it out if the Seahawks want any shot at making the playoffs.

No. 1 Stud - Jason Myers

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

The lone bright spot for the Seahawks when it came to scoring points was kicker Jason Myers. Despite a bit of a rough start to his career in Seattle last season, Myers has rounded back into the Pro Bowl-caliber kicker he was with the Jets. Myers accounted for three more field goals this year, increasing his streak to 21 made attempts which is a career-best. The best moment of the day for Seattle was when Myers made a 61-yard field goal, which will go down as a Seahawks franchise record.

Story continues

No. 2 Dud - Coaching

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

It's been a rough two week stretch for the Seahawks, not just because they've lost back to back games in embarrassing fashion, but because the coaching has been incredibly suspect (to say the least) as well. The fingers can all be pointed at Seattle's incredibly cowardly decision to not go for it on fourth down as the play which likely cost the Seahawks any shot at winning. Down 17-13, the Seahawks had the ball to start the third quarter. Seattle went three-and-out but faced a fourth and inches scenario. Coach Pete Carroll challenged the ruling of the field despite it obviously being short of a first down, sent the offense back on the field to attempt tricking the Rams to jump offsides, then took a delay of game penalty before punting. Instead of trusting his offense, Carroll put his faith in the NFL's worst defense. He was rewarded in kind when the Rams scored the touchdown to put the game away on a 14-play, 88-yard drive.

No. 2 Stud - Jamal Adams

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Jamal Adams' inaugural season in the Emerald City hasn't gone exactly according to plan. Despite a spectacular debut in Week 1, Adams has been mostly invisible or injured throughout this season. Against the Rams, Adams was the only positive factor for the pitiful Seahawks defense. He finished with seven tackles, two sacks, one more QB hit, two tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. All this came after Adams momentarily left the field following a potential shoulder injury. Instead, he came back and had a great game, showcasing his toughness.

No. 3 Dud - Postseason prospects

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

With a loss to the Rams, and the Cardinals upsetting the Bills on a dramatic Hail Mary, the Seahawks have fallen to third place in the division. Life comes at ya fast in the NFL, and in a two-week span, the Seahawks have gone from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to playing for a Wild Card position. The Seahawks are sinking, while the Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams and Cardinals are ascending. At this point, it is simply laughable to consider this Seahawks team a Super Bowl contender. If they unravel any further, they might not even be a playoff team.