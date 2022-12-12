3 Duds and 1 Stud in Seahawks 30-24 loss to Panthers

There’s no place like home? The Seattle Seahawks dropped their second-straight game at Lumen Field, this time to the lowly Carolina Panthers by a score of 30-24. Ironically, the last time the Seahawks played the Panthers they won by the same score.

The Panthers marched into the Emerald City fearless, took an early 10-0 lead, and never looked back. Seattle threatened a couple of times during the game, but could never quite make the requisite plays to take control.

The Seahawks have dropped three of their last four games to teams all with a sub-.500 record. Now the Seahawks drop to 7-6 on the year and fall further behind the 49ers – who come to town this coming Thursday night.

It was a tough day, with 3 duds and only 1 stud.

No. 1 Dud - The Rush Defense . . . once more

At this point, I should consider renaming a segment of this portion, as the Seahawks’ rush defense is becoming a permanent fixture on the Duds list. This unit continues to be absolutely bullied by every opponent they share the field with, and it happened again on Sunday.

Facing the Panthers – another bottom-tier offense in the NFL – the Seahawks were pushed around by a previously 4-win team. The Panthers rolled their way to 223 yards rushing, making this the fourth-straight game the Seahawks have allowed at least 160 yards rushing. Seattle has also allowed at least 220 yards in two of their last three games.

The worst was the possession Carolina went up 27-17 and the Panthers went 74 yards despite completing only one pass.

No. 2 Dud - Running backs

The Seahawks cannot stop the run and they apparently can no longer run the ball, either. In fairness, the Seahawks were down both Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas who were inactive due to injuries sustained last week.

However, the NFL is a “next man up” league and the next men for Seattle did not exactly step up. Travis Homer and Tony Jones made very little impact on the field. Homer led the way with nine carries for 26 yards, while Jones had exactly two yards on a lone carry.

Geno Smith (more on him next) was the team’s second leading rusher with 20 yards on three carries himself.

Even with Walker and Dallas in the lineup, Seattle’s ground attack has been anemic, and the team has lost its primary offensive identity.

No. 3 Dud - Geno Smith

It is Week 14 and Geno Smith has made his first appearance on the Dud list. While this is a remarkable achievement in its own right, fair is fair and Smith’s play warranted his positioning here on Sunday afternoon.

Smith was off-kilter all game and the troubles started right from the get-go when he threw an ugly interception on Seattle’s first play from scrimmage. Smith later threw another interception on a play that should have been whistled dead due to a missed offsides non-call, but the reality is quarterbacks sign the check with every pass they throw.

Smith completed 21 of 36 passes for 264 yards, took three ugly sacks, and threw two interceptions. Although he threw for three touchdowns, his last one came with under a minute remaining, trailing 30-17.

No. 1 Stud - Marquise Goodwin and Seattle receivers

It’s a rare day when a Seahawks receiver not named DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett is headlining this category, but that’s the kind of game Marquise Goodwin had.

Goodwin led all Seattle receivers with 95 yards through the air. His biggest moment came on 3rd down in the second quarter when he hauled in a 38-yard reception to set Seattle up deep in Carolina territory. The Seahawks were trailing 17-0, and after Goodwin’s reception, Seattle scored its first touchdown four plays later.

Goodwin scored a touchdown late, joining Metcalf and Lockett with a score each. Metcalf and Lockett both had strong games as well, enjoying 71 and 60 yards respectively. Lockett even set a franchise record for six-straight games with a touchdown.

