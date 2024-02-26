3 draft targets Jets should watch at NFL Combine, including Brock Bowers

The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis. Which players will the Jets have their eyes on?

Here are three to watch as the team’s decision-makers depart for Indianapolis...

The Jets would love for Joe Alt (Notre Dame) or Olu Fashanu (Penn State) to fall to them at No. 10. That seems a bit unlikely unless a fourth quarterback (J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, Bo Nix) climbs into a selection before theirs.

Fuaga should be there, though. Joe Douglas kept a close eye on him at the Senior Bowl. He finished 2023 with a ProFootballFocus grade of 88.2 and did not allow a sack in his final 28 college games.

He’d help keep Aaron Rodgers upright. Of note: Fuaga only played right tackle in college. The Jets are still deciding whether they want Alijah Vera-Tucker to play guard or tackle full time. If they prefer Vera-Tucker at right tackle, where he excelled at points the last two years, it might not make sense to select Fuaga.

Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia)

Woody Johnson made it clear that fixing the offense is this team’s top priority. Fortifying the offensive line and adding a No. 2 wideout opposite Garrett Wilson is where the Jets might start.

Unfortunately, picking No. 10 might not leave them many options with the former, especially if Fuaga goes earlier than expected. The Jets could go with Rome Odunze — the talented wideout from Washington. Another option: Bowers, one of the three best players in the entire draft.

There’s no reason he can’t be Wilson’s running mate, creating a Tyreek Hill/Travis Kelce dynamic in New York. Assuming Nathaniel Hackett can creatively deploy them, that is.



Latham likely isn’t in play at No. 10, but the Jets could look to trade back if the players they covet are gone and someone wants to come up for a quarterback (Nix, Penix).

This could also give Douglas a chance to recoup a second-round pick. Remember: The Jets don’t have one after the Rodgers trade.

ProFootballFocus credited Latham with allowing just two sacks in his final three college seasons. He finished 2023 with a grade of 81.9. Like Fuaga, Latham played right tackle the last two years. So this pick only makes sense if the Jets plan to use Vera-Tucker at right guard.