3 draft targets Giants should watch at NFL Combine, including Malik Nabers

The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis. Which players will the Giants have their eyes on?

Here’s three to watch as the team’s decision makers depart for Indianapolis...

Jayden Daniels: QB, LSU

The Giants haven’t hid their interest in adding a quarterback this offseason, specifically in the NFL Draft. They paid Daniel Jones last offseason, yes, but the player they’re looking at now is hardly the same one they gave all that money to.

Forget Jones’ on-field struggles. The Giants can chalk those up to shoddy offensive line play. The bigger concern is that Jones has two neck injuries and one ripped up knee in five NFL seasons. That’s a major red flag and hardly someone you can rely on.

It seems a foregone conclusion that Drake Maye (UNC) and Caleb Williams (USC) go some variation of 1-2 to the Bears and Commanders. That leaves Daniels, who will be at the Combine for interviews and meetings with teams, but will reportedly not work out until his Pro Day.



Schoen could have the opportunity to trade up to No. 4 for Daniels if he slips past the Patriots at No. 3 (wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the draft’s best player).



Malik Nabers: WR, LSU

There is a real chance quarterbacks go with the first three picks in the draft. That’s not ideal for the quarterback-needy Giants, but the positive is any run on passers pushes quality players further down the draft.

It’s highly unlikely Harrison is there, but Nabers is far from a poor consolation prize. He’s 6-0, 200 pounds and caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Nabers excels after the catch, too — an important attribute in Brian Daboll’s offense.

Rome Odunze: WR, Washington

Odunze is probably a peg below Nabers, but still an impressive prospect in the draft. He’s bigger (6-3, 215), which is something the Giants don’t have much of at the position. Jalin Hyatt is 6-0 and 185 pounds while Wan’Dale Robinson stands 5-8 and weighs the same. Odunze caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.