3 draft prospects Cowboys should consider trading up for on Day 2

The most glamorous night of the NFL draft is in the books but the heavy lifting is yet to begin. No team has more draft picks left than the 10 the Dallas Cowboys do heading into the second day and it’s unlikely that they add that many players to their roster.

The best plan of action may be to get aggressive in order to catch one of the blinking light players falling down the board. Who exactly are the players? Here’s three options that might tickle their fancy if the price is right.

TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Every year Cowboys fans worry that the safety of their choice won't be available when they pick in the second round, and every year they pass up on that position and look somewhere else. Still, Moehrig finding his way to Dallas could be a huge get, as he was often mocked in the mid-to-late first-round and could provide some stability at safety that is sorely needed. Read more on the idea of grabbing Moehrig here.

Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas brass loves to gamble in the second round. It's an itch they can't help themselves from scratching. There may be no better example than Ojulari, who led the SEC in sacks last season. There's been whispers that he has a medical flag for a knee he injured back in high school, but still, when has that ever scared off the Jones family? The saying goes that a team can't have too many pass rushers. Well, snapping up a 20-year-old prospect that had 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in the toughest division in college football could not only provide serious depth immediately but a potential star in the future. See where Ojulari lands in our no-trade, Day 2 mock here.

Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore

Cornerback is surely what the team would prefer to attack on this day, but it's not making the cut of players to move up for. Last up is Barmore, the DT out of Alabama. He fits a huge position of need, another spot the Cowboys have tried, but failed, to fix via the draft in recent years. There's been rumors that may hurt his stock, specifically that he's resistant to coaching which is likely turning teams off. Still, he played the best football of his life in the final two games of the Crimson Tide's season against their two toughest opponents, finishing with eight sacks from the inside in 2020.

