3 Dolphins veterans in danger of losing their jobs in 2022

The Miami Dolphins offseason has been action-packed to this point, with the firing and hiring of head coaches, blockbuster trades and impactful free agent signings.

This hasn’t left a lot of time for the players and coaches to sit back and enjoy time away from the game, but they’re getting some rest now with OTAs and minicamp in the rearview and training camp being a month away.

Now is actually a great time to assess the roster before they get a chance to have full, padded practices and work with other teams in July and August.

Are there any Dolphins who may have had their roles taken over with these new moves? These three seem to be the most likely.

Wide Receiver Preston Williams

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver position got much deeper this offseason, as the Dolphins added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma to the room through free agency and the draft. With that said, Williams, who has spent the last three seasons with Miami, may be on the outside looking in if he can’t prove himself valuable in training camp.

Defensive Back Eric Rowe

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Rowe’s spot on the roster has been a topic of conversation frequently this offseason. He provides depth at both cornerback and safety, but with Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones stepping up into their roles as the starters, the need for a guy like Rowe has dropped significantly. That’s especially the case when you consider that moving on from him would save $4.55 million.

Center Michael Deiter

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike the other two, Deiter probably isn’t going to be cut this offseason because of the lack of depth at the position, but it seems that the Dolphins are leaning toward Connor Williams to start at center. They may just be trying out different combinations to see how they can get their best five on the field together, but if Deiter isn’t starting in the middle, he probably won’t start elsewhere on the line.

1

1