3 Dolphins crack Touchdown Wire’s Top 101 players entering 2022

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins are set to hit the field for their first training camp session under the tutelage of new head coach Mike McDaniel, and we’ll be providing plenty of updates as the sessions continue.

Training camp is all about assessing the play of the guys vying to make the roster and get more opportunities when the regular season starts. While Dolphins players are trying to prove their worth to their coaching staff, fans and media are still comparing players to their peers around the league.

This week, Touchdown Wire released their top 101 NFL players heading into 2022 in two parts, and Miami had three representatives – Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill.

These three Dolphins have a chance to bring the team to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Here’s where they ranked and what they said about them:

No. 76. LT Terron Armstead

In an effort to solve their left tackle problem, the Dolphins signed Armstead, the former Saints star, to a five-year, $75 million contract in March. It’s a contract that could reach $87.5 million with incentives, and given Armstead’s excellence through his NFL career, we wouldn’t be surprised if he reaches those lofty goals. Elbow, knee, and shoulder injuries limited Armstead to just eight games in his final season with the Saints, but even with all that going on, he gave up just one sack, two quarterback hits, and nine quarterback hurries on 263 pass-blocking snaps. Armstead, selected in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff (HBCU!) has never allowed more than five sacks in a season, and has given up seven total sacks since 2018.

No. 49 CB Xavien Howard

Over the past few seasons, Xavien Howard has been among the top man coverage cornerbacks in the entire NFL. His 2020 campaign put him in contention for Defensive Player of the Year honors, as he finished third behind Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt. The reason? Howard posted a league-leading ten interceptions. While he did not produce at the same level a season ago, Howard remained a lockdown option in man coverage for the Miami Dolphins. He posted five interceptions a year ago, along with 16 passes defended.

No. 28 WR Tyreek Hill

This year, Hill ranked fourth on our list of the NFL’s best outside receivers, and second on our list of the NFL’s best slot targets. So, he’s got that going for him, which is nice. Since joining the league in 2016, Hill has been one of the NFL’s most explosive downfield weapons. For example, during the 2018 campaign he averaged a whopping 17 yards per reception, doing so with an Average Depth of Target (ADOT) of 14.8 yards. But last season showcased another side of Hill. During the 2021 campaign, Hill caught a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns, all while averaging 11.2 yards per reception — his lowest number since his rookie season — and an ADOT of 10.4 yards. Again, the lowest number of his career.

