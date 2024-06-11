3 Dolphins among top 50 NFL players in merchandise sales

The Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle were among the most popular players in sales of NFL products and merchandise during the 2023-2024 season.

On a list released by the NFL Players Association on Monday, the Dolphins’ explosive offensive trio of Hill, Tagovailoa, and Waddle landed at Nos. 14, 15, and 37, respectively. Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles finished in the top two spots followed by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

All three Dolphins players who appeared on the list made a significant surge in the last year. While Hill finished No. 37 in a preseason ranking of player sales, neither Tagovailoa nor Waddle were even in the top 50.

Miami finished the 2023 season No. 1 in total offense and No. 2 in points scored. Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards and Hill finished with the seventh most receiving yards ever in a single season with a league-leading 1,799.

