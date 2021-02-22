3 different Browns earn votes as the best offensive lineman for the 2020 season

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Who is the best offensive lineman in the NFL from the 2020 season? It’s a question Football Outsiders posed to its subscriber base. The list wound up being heavily populated with players from Cleveland.

While none of them won, three different Cleveland Browns starters earned votes for the honor. Right guard Wyatt Teller, right tackle Jack Conklin and left guard Joel Bitonio all finished in the top seven vote-getters.

29.2% David Bakhtiari, GB
12.2% Quenton Nelson, IND
9.1% Trent Williams, SF
8.5% Wyatt Teller, CLE

4.4% Jack Conklin, CLE
3.4% Corey Linsley, GB
3.4% Joel Bitonio, CLE
2.8% Tristan Wirfs, TB

From Football Outsiders

Maybe Browns fans dominated the voting, though that is not reflected in many of the other categories. Instead, this should be viewed as a testament to offensive line coach Bill Callahan, head coach Kevin Stefanski and the talented players all elevating their games for a special 2020 season in Cleveland.

